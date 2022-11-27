Trees Planting and MoU Signing Ceremony

​Realizing the need for smart collaboration between the campus and local communities and in line with the Wawasan Brunei 2035, the Management and Science University, MSU through the MSU Brunei Chapter Alumni established a collaboration with the Kampung Belimbing Consultative Council, Mukim Kota Batu especially Tasik Serubing Recreational Park. A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held on 27th November morning, covering aspects of community ties, human capital development, research as well as education and learning. The ceremony took place at Tasik Serubing Recreational Park.

Earlier, a ‘Thumb Print Sustainable Development Goals’ was held followed by a ‘Brisk Walk’ activity around the park and tree planting. Among those participating was His Excellency Dato’ Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

The event continued with the signing of the MoU witnessed by the Malaysian High Commissioner to the country. Under the MoU, Kampung Belimbing will be the centre for community activities involving MSU Brunei Chapter Alumni, the local community and students.

Source: Radio Television Brunei