Thousands attend PH’s largest investment summit in Dubai

The 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and the inaugural Philippines Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) have concluded here on a resounding note with an impressive turnout of thousands of attendees, including high-level delegates from both the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai from May 12 to 13 showcased a wide range of properties in the Philippines, including residential, commercial, and industrial options. Foreign investors were drawn to opportunities in such sectors as infrastructure, renewable energy, IT, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, stocks, mutual funds, insurance, and real estate investment products (REIP) in the country. The event's forums and panel discussions covered various facets of real estate investment, incentive updates, and Philippine economic forecasts. One of the event's highlights was the keynote presentation of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, which shed light on the Philippine government's strong commitment to transparency, good governance, facilitating a business-friendly environment, as well as fostering a well-rounded experience of living, working, and enjoying life in the Philippines. "We are thrilled about the exceptional economic prospects that lie ahead of us. Our goal is to enhance the ease of doing business, governance, and processes at all levels, from grassroots to industries. This commitment will ensure a seamless and efficient business environment. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the people of the UAE for their unwavering belief in our country and for making us immensely proud to be Filipinos," Abalos said. "The most valuable capital we possess here is our people. With the government providing essential regulatory support, they act as the catalyst for attracting investments. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Karen Remo for her proactive initiative in this regard. This endeavor serves as yet another avenue through which we strengthen and promote our bilateral relations,' said Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver. "Thanks to your unwavering support, the event has now reached its 9th edition. This year, we proudly introduced the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit, expanding the array of investment options and tools available for both institutional and retail investors. And by doing so, NPM (New Perspective Media) Group can further reinforce and strengthen the economic and social ties between the Philippines and the Middle East by providing a platform that can bring forth better and wealthier future, for everyone,' said Remo, CEO and founder of NPM Group and chair of PPIE and PEIS. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, NPM Group has been actively promoting financial literacy among Filipinos through PPIE. The remarkable turnout of attendees in this year's edition further cements the event's reputation as the largest and most trusted international expo and conference dedicated to Filipino investment, spanning nearly a decade. The two-day event also aimed to enhance the financial literacy of overseas Filipino workers and promote Philippine investments to foreign investors through panel discussions and activities catered to the specific needs and interests of the attendees.

Source: Philippines News Agency