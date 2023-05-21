Manila Chooks knocked out of Manila Masters

Manila Chooks failed to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters after dropping both its pool stage assignments on Saturday at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati. Manila Chooks faltered at the event's start and bowed to top-seeded Ub Huishan NE, 9-21. Ub, which raced to a 15-2 lead early on, needed only five minutes and six seconds to depose Manila. Manila Chooks had a golden chance to bounce back as the team went up, 14-12, against Utsonomiya Brex EXE in their other Pool A assignment. However, foul trouble hurt Manila in the end as Utsonomiya escaped with a 22-18 win. Both Ub and Utsonomiya will see action on Sunday during the playoffs with Ub taking the top seed following its 21-20 comeback win in between the Manila Chooks games.

Source: Philippines News Agency