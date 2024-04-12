Thirteen Filipino Athletes Secure Spots for Paris Olympics

MANILA- Thirteen Filipino athletes have secured their spots for the upcoming Paris Olympics, marking a milestone as Team Philippines celebrates 100 years of participation in the Games.

According to Philippines News Agency, the athletes' qualification was confirmed during the first POC Journey to Olympic briefing held at the Milky Way Restaurant in Makati City. POC president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino announced the successful qualification of athletes including pole vaulter Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Erleen Ann Ando, and John Febuar Ceniza, as well as gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan. Additionally, weightlifter Rosegie Ramos has secured her place following the Phuket World Cup, despite being 11th in global rankings, due to a technicality in the qualifying criteria. Swimmers Kyla Sanchez and Jarrod Hatch, along with another athlete in women's athletics, have also qualified under the universality rule. The briefing further revealed that several athletes across various sports including taekwondo, rowing, judo, skateboarding, cycling, gymnastics, golf, and boxing are still hoping to qualify. The POC has also initiated a month-long training camp at the world-class Les Arenes de Metz facility in France, with sponsorship support from Cignal, Peak, Smart, and Standard Insurance, to prepare the athletes ahead of the Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11.