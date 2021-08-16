Brunei Darussalam is targeting vaccination of 10 thousand doses a day to reach 100 thousand in the period of 2 months. The matter was stated by the Minister of Health at the media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation.

Touching on the rate of COVID-19 infection in the country, the Minister of Health explained that it is still too early to know the actual figure for the matter. However, the Ministry of Health is conducting the Serial Interview survey to learn on the period of a person being infected. Meanwhile on making the COVID-19 pandemic as endemic, the Minister of Health stressed on the importance of the vaccination programme. Yang Berhormat explained that if the country has achieved 70 to 80 per cent vaccination, it will make the country’s healthcare system more under control.

Source: Radio Television Brunei