In the same media conference, the Minister of Health explained that individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine have the possibility to be infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, but normally it will only lead to mild effect.

Yang Berhormat said the COVID-19 vaccine injection is still the most effective measure to prevent the effects of infection, combined with the use of face mask at all times, practise physical distancing and main self-hygiene such as frequent hand washing. Apart from that, usually the second dose that completes the COVID-19 vaccine will only be fully effective after 14 days. The Ministry of Health is striving to enhance the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19 capacity to allow more citizens and residents in the country to receive the vaccine shot immediately.

Source: Radio Television Brunei