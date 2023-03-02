The Ministry of Education through the Scholarship Management Department has now opened applications for the Technical and Vocational Education Scholarship Scheme, BPTV for the 2023/2024 Academic Session specifically for O’level school leavers, to undergo studies at local private higher education institutions.

Students who meet the conditions are welcome to apply for the Scholarship Scheme. Application forms can be obtained at www.moe.gov.bn. Completed forms must be submitted not later than Saturday, 15 April 2023 by 4 in the afternoon. Enquiries can be directed to the Scholarship Management Department at 2380019 during office hours, or via e-mail bptv@moe.gov.bn or scholarship@moe.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei