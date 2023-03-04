Relevant Education Programme

In their motion of the vote of thanks, Council Members among Persons Who Have Achieved Distinction among others underlined the importance of providing relevant education programme that meets the needs of industries, re-skilling with the emergence of new technologies and the roles of MSMEs in spurring the economy.

On jobs and unemployment, Yang Berhormat Doctor Awang Haji Mahali bin Haji Momin said it is important for the country's educational institutions to provide programmes that are relevant to the needs of industrial and economic development.

Importance of Cooperation from All Parties

Yang Berhormat Dayang Hajah Safiah binti Sheikh Haji Abd Salam believed His Majesty's aspiration could be accomplished through the cooperation of all stakeholder parties as well as through transparent and open discussions in the council befitting the pure Brunei mould.

Improve the Country's Economy

Yang Berhormat Dayang Hajah Rosmawatty binti Haji Abdul Momin expressed hope that the initiatives that have been planned can improve the country's economy to ensure the people's well-being.

People Living in Peace and Prosperity

Yang Berhormat Awang Lau How Teck also expressed hope that the country and the citizens and residents live in peace, harmony and prosperity under His Majesty's wise leadership.

Re-Skilling for Success

Yang Berhormat Dayang Chong Chin Yee said the rapid rise of automation, Artificial Intelligence and new technology are reshaping skills that are needed for success in the global economy.

MSME to Spur Economy

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Isa bin Pengiran Haji Aliuddin said MSMEs should be serious given attention so that it will stand out more in spurring the economy.

Prepare Locals as Future Workers

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Salleh Bostaman bin Haji Zainal Abidin underlined that manpower strategy is not only to fill vacancies but to prepare locals as future workers working not only in the country, but also marketable as a global worker in the international arena.

Source: Radio Television Brunei