Teachers need to be open and proactive in diversifying teaching method strategies. According to Dayang Norliza binti Haji Zaini, Head of I know I can FOR Special Education Programme, Pantai Berakas Primary School. As a recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2018, said that as a teacher she will continue to search for learning materials to be taught to students in providing more and effective understanding on what is taught.

She also added that teachers also need to prioritize lessons for all students in a fair and equitable manner because students have different ways of accepting teaching or learning styles. It is unfair to only focus on smart or average students but neglecting those who have weaknesses in learning and also students with special needs who also have their own potential and specialty.

However the biggest challenge is online learning. In this regard teachers are advised to first excel as an individual in order to obtained excellent students.

Source: Radio Television Brunei