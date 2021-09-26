The Postal Services Department informed on changes in delivery services of small packets and parcels at the Mail Processing Center, MPC Berakas.

In this regard for the convenience of customers, the Postal Services Department has provided the QueUP Booking System for small packets and parcels collection services at the Mail Processing Center only by downloading the QueUP application from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store starting yesterday. In addition, the public can also make bookings starting the 28th of September by using the QueUP application which can be downloaded through the website at www.post.gov.bn.

Customers are also advised to visit the Postal Services Department website at www.post.gov.bn and use the BruTrack application to check the information status on items to be received by customers, or contact the Customer Service Center, CSC, at 2380481 or via whatsapp 8711002 during working hours or email cscpost@post.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei