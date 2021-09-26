As a result of efforts to promote inclusive business at a national level, ASEAN member states are actively engaging in inclusive business policy development and capacity building to better understand the inclusive business concept and approaches among its policy makers and businesses. Permanent Secretary for Industry at the Ministry of Finance and Economy explained the matter during the Fourth ASEAN Inclusive Business Summit, Summit which was held virtually as part of the activities under Brunei Darussalam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2021.

Pengiran Hajah Zety Sufina binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Sani said the summit’s theme ‘Building Inclusive Businesses to Build Back Better’ is in line with this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper” and reflects the potential of the sector’s innovative models to address challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Three parallel sessions were held as part of the Summit with panels of leading experts covering various topics. The Summit was organised by Darussalam Enterprise, DARe in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, ESCAP; Inclusive Business Action Network, i-BAN; Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD, and the ASEAN Secretariat. The one-day Summit brought together leading public and private sector representatives from ASEAN.

Source: Radio Television Brunei