‘Tamu Bahasa Secara Maya’

Towards the effort in disseminating knowledge and strengthening the Malay language as the country’s official language aside from discussing the current issues related to the use of the Malay language, yesterday morning was held a Tamu Bahasa virtually.

The presentation on “Brunei dan Nusantara Timur: Bahasa, Migrasi, dan Komoditi” or Brunei and the Eastern Archipelago: Language, Migration, and Commodities was delivered by Professor Doctor James T. Collins, a Renowned International Professor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia UKM. Among discussed was the history of commodities from East Borneo, Sulawesi, and North Maluku channelled through Brunei’s trade network. History according to him describes the economic network and ancient civilizations. In addition, the expert also shared the migration tracking from Brunei to the south (Berau, Mahakam, Banjar) and east (Bacan) which can be identified based on research on linguistic evidence. Among those joining was Dayang Hajah Haireni binti Haji Awang Damit, Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau.

Source: Radio Television Brunei