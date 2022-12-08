A local workshop company was issued a compound fine for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021 which is dumping wastes at public areas.

The company was fined $200 and required to settle the compound within seven days. Failing to do so, the company can be brought to court and if found guilty can be fined not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000 and for the second or subsequent offence can be fined not less than $10,000 and not more than $30,000 , sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months or both.

The Enforcement Unit, Tutong District office in its press release reminded the public, Company and business premises owners to always keep the environment clean, especially in business premises and public areas by not throwing, piling or leaving any type of rubbish in public places.

Source: Radio Television Brunei