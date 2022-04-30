The delegation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in the country yesterday afternoon held the reading of Yassin and Tahlil specifically for the late parents and son of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Almarhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The delegation was led by Awang Nazeer Ahamed, President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Over 20 individuals joined the delegation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei