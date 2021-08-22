In the same statement, the Minister of Health also informed that by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and taking into account the country’s infection situation which is still unstable, the control measures currently reinforced will be extended until Saturday, 4th of September 2021.

The Minister of Health also took the opportunity to urge the people to together control the spread of COVID-19. The cooperation of all parties is seriously hoped for particularly in being patient in obtaining provided services such as swab tests, COVID-19 vaccinations and Health Advice Line 148. Frontliners are working tirelessly to carry out their duties and responsibilities entrusted. The public should comply with all directives and advice issued by the Government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei