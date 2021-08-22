The Brunei Youth Council and the ASEAN Youth Advocates Network Brunei Darussalam conducted the third and the final virtual workshop of the 11th ASEAN Youth Forum titled ‘Role of Youth in Community and Nation/Region Building.

The forum was followed by a discussion session participated by 75 delegates from the ten ASEAN Member States. The delegates produced the ASEAN Zine and ASEAN Youth Statement which will be presented during the closing ceremony on Friday, 27th of August. The forum was also participated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as well as a Legislative Council Member. The forum is organized by The Brunei Youth Council in collaboration with the ASEAN Youth Advocates Network, AYAN with support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Youth Forum as the media partner.

Source: Radio Television Brunei