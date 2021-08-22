122 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Brunei Darussalam, bringing the total cases to 1,455. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health. Joining the media conference was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

There are additional cases to currently active clusters as follows: The Champion 7 and Surrounding Vessels: 9 cases for Champion 7 – Platform Cluster; and 2 cases for Champion 7 – Blue Titanium Cluster; 8 cases for the BSP HQ (Block M) Cluster; 8 cases for IBTE KB Cluster; 7 cases for Chung Hua KB Cluster; and 3 cases for 583 Cluster. Meanwhile, one new cluster has been identified with 4 related cases. This Cluster is now known as the 1385 Cluster.

In addition, there are 2 import cases recorded: Case 1332 arrived in Brunei Darussalam on 6th August 2021 on board flight Singapore Airlines SQ148 from United Kingdom. Case 1413 arrived in Brunei Darussalam on 8th August 2021 on board Royal Brunei BI684 from Manila. Meanwhile, there are 79 cases in which the source of infection is still being determined.

The cases in the active clusters are individuals who are currently being quarantined and were found to be in contact with several confirmed cases.

Contact tracing for all these new cases is currently ongoing. All identified close contacts are required to undergo mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR SARS-Co-V-2 test.

Meanwhile, 4 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 355 cases. This means, a total of 1,096 active cases have been recorded in the country. Among the active cases, 3 cases are in critical condition, where two cases require ventilators and one case requires the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO.

Source: Radio Television Brunei