Brunei Darussalam’s participation in the Southeast Asian Ulama Conference 2022 is hoped to establish a beneficial network for the country, especially with colleagues and Islamic Scholars from the Southeast Asian region.

The delegation led by Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the seminar yesterday. Organised by the Department of Islamic Development, JAKIM and the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs, Malaysia in collaboration with the Muslim World League, the conference will be attended by one thousand participants comprising Islamic leaders and scholars from 20 countries. This year’s theme is ‘Kesatuan Ummah’ or Ummah Unity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei