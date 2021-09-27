Starting on the 27th of September 2021, the implementation of the solemnisation ceremony in a private home is not allowed. The measure is an additional measure in curbing the spread of the COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Syariah Court informed the public, especially for couples who will perform the solemnization of marriage, commencing on Monday, 27th of September 2021, the implementation of the solemnisation of marriage at private home is no longer permitted. Permission for the solemnization of marriage is only permitted at the Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Annulment and Ruju’ Registration Office in each district where the marriage approval is issued.

Source: Radio Television Brunei