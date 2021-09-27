Brunei Darussalam’s Consumer Price Index, CPI, increased by 1.5 per cent year-on-year in July 2021. The prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 1.9 per cent. Meanwhile, Non-Food prices increased by 1.4 per cent.

The CPI increase was largely attributed to increases in the prices and costs of Transport by 7.5 per cent; Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, 1.9 per cent; and Restaurants and Hotels, 1.2 per cent.

However, this was moderated by the decrease in prices and costs of Clothing and Footwear by 6.1 per cent; Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance by 2 per cent; and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels by 0.2 per cent.

The increase in prices of Transport was largely attributed to the rise in prices of motor cars followed by air tickets in light of limited number of scheduled flights. Meanwhile, the increase in prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to the hike in food prices such as beef and buffalo meat; chicken; cooking oil; fresh fish; and vegetables. The increase in the prices of beef and buffalo meat was, among others, due to increase in import costs, particularly transportation services. The rising costs of Restaurants and Hotels were driven by the increase in prices in selected menu for contract catering as well as in restaurants and cafes. The price increase in selected menu was in line with the increase in prices of raw products.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI in July 2021 decreased by 0.2 per cent compared to June 2021. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index decreased by 0.03 per cent. While the Non-Food Index decreased by 0.3 per cent. The CPI full report for July 2021 is available at ‘www.deps.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei