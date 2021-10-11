‘Operasi Pulih’ conducted under the supervision of the National Coordination Center Dealing with COVID-19 continued carried out in all four districts, 9th October night.

The operations involved enforcement and security agencies. Operasi Pulih focused on the road blocks, patrol and inspections at residential areas, business premises and employees housing. The operation was carried out to raise public awareness to comply with the law in curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei