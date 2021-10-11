The Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC recorded 800 cases of cancer in 2020 were diagnosed among men and women in the country. From the total, 140 cases were breast cancer and 30 percent to 40 percent of them have passed away. There are 3 highest types of cancer in the country, namely Breast cancer, Cervical Cancer and Colon Cancer. This was among discussed during the talk session with Former Breast Cancer Patient via virtually. The session was organised by the Brunei Breast Cancer Support Group, BBCSG in conjunction with the month of Breast Cancer Awareness 2021 worldwide with the theme “Buddying Up With One Another”.

The theme is in line with the country’s situation as an Islamic country that focuses on patients to befriend with each other in strengthening relationship with each other, as patients need help from family, relatives, friends to provide moral support in achieving maximum healing, overcoming depression and reducing stress. Among those joining the session was Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism as member of BBCSG. They also shared views on breast cancer and current development of cancer in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei