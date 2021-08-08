​Several service counters at departments and divisions under the Ministry of Finance and Economy will be temporarily closed, starting on the 9th of August 2021 until a date that will be announced later. In a press release, Ministry of Finance and Economy stated the affected counters are:

– Treasury Department, excluding counters that sell rice, sugar and flags at the State Store in Gadong;

– Royal Customs and Excise Department, excluding inspection counters at post offices and control posts;

– Department of Economic Planning and Statistics;

– Registry of Companies and Business Names, ROCBN;

– Revenue Division;

– Trade Division;

– Industry and Business Ecosystem Division;

– Ease of Doing Business Secretariat; and

– National Standards Centre

Following the temporary closure, members of the public can do their business or make payments online through a number of available systems such as the E-Invoice; Brunei Darussalam National Single Window or BDNSW; e-CENSUS; One Common Portal; System for Tax Administration and Revenue or STARS; and OneBiz.

However, for services that still require forms and others to be submitted to the Ministry of Finance and Economy’s departments and division, drop boxes are provided at the Ministry of Finance and Economy lobby and the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s headquarters. Forms can be downloaded at ‘mofe.gov.bn’.

For further information, contact the ministry’s departments and divisions at the provided platforms displayed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei