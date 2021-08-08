Following the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the National-Level Islamic New Year 1443 Hijrah Celebration, which is scheduled afternoon, the 9th of August 2021 at all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide is cancelled.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs in its press release informed the public specifically the Muslims ummah in the country that although this year’s Hijrah celebration is not celebrated as usual, however the Muslims ummah are urged to continue to commemorate and celebrate this great day of Islam by reciting the End and Beginning of Hijrah Year Doa in their respective homes, either privately or in congregation among family members.

As guidelines, the End of Hijrah Year Doa is read before the azan or prayer call of fardhu Maghrib and the Beginning of Hijrah Year 1443 Doa is read after the fardhu Maghrib prayer. Meanwhile, all mosques, suraus and religious halls are required to recite both doas using loudspeakers that can be heard and followed by the public living in the vicinity of the mosque, surau and religious halls.

The doa texts are provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and will be distributed via online through the Ministry’s official website at ‘www.kheu.gov.bn’ and Telegram ‘GOV.BN Official’.

