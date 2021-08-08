In a similar press conference, the Minister of Health reminded the public to comply with the regulations and directives issued by the Ministry of Health furthermore, especially at this time. According to the Minister of Health, most of the new cases are of unknown source of infection, some in small clusters and some in unknown clusters. As this new infection has already been categorized as community infection, the Minister of Health advised the public to be concerned on wearing face masks and scanning QR codes.

Touching on the increasing number of infections, the Minister of Health explained that the capacity of the National Isolation Centre currently has 164 beds and another 180 beds in all hospitals. However, the increase in cases is very worrying. The Ministry of Health hopes to be able to control COVID-19 infection within the next 2 weeks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei