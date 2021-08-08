Following the latest situation of COVID-19 infection in Brunei Darussalam and in line with the Ministry of Health’s advice, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in its press release informed the public on the temporary closure of facilities and premises are as follows:-

– Indoor Sports Centres namely Gym, Fitness Centre, Swimming Pool and Bowling Centres;

– Outdoor Sports Centres including outdoor playground;

– Golf Field;

– Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PKWE);

– Museums, Exhibition Galleries and Libraries;

– Centres for persons with different abilities including Pusat Bahagia at all districts;

– Child Care Centres and;

– Services Counters at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the departments under it are as follows:

COUNTER TEMPORARY CLOSURE

– Finance Unit Counter, 1st Floor, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports

– Application for Monthly Welfare Assistance (BKB)

– Application for Old Age Pensions, Blind Pension, Disability Pension, Mental Disorder Allowance, Leprosy Allowance and Disability Allowance

– Registration of Orphans

– Registration of Child Care Centres

– Administrative and Financial Services

DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH AND SPORTS

Revenue Unit, Administration and Finance Division

LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE BUREAU

– Finance Unit

– Language Implementation Unit and Jawi Unit

– Translation Unit

– Book Planning Section

– All libraries and counter services

(Online services run as usual)

DEPARTMENT OF MUSEUMS

– National Archives Access and Reference Service

– National Archives File Receipt

– Service and Library Access

BRUNEI HISTORY CENTRE

– Finance Unit

– Library Reference

– Borneo Research Centre

NATIONAL SERVICE PROGRAMME DIVISION

National Service Programme

Any query and further information, the public can contact the COVID-19 Operations Centre, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports at telephone line 2382130 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei