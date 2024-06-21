Senior Citizens Commission Officials Urge Chairman Franklin Quijano to Resign



MANILA — On Friday, five commissioners from the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) publicly demanded the resignation of their chairman, Franklin Quijano, citing multiple charges of misconduct and mismanagement.





According to Philippines News Agency, one of the commissioners, the group accused Quijano of “grave abuse of authority, gross misconduct, gross negligence of duty, ignorance of the law, and conduct inimical to the interest of the public.” Loreche, alongside commissioners Ricardo Rainier Cruz III, Enriqueta Rodeles, Edwin Espejo, and Reymar Mansilungan, signed a manifesto calling for Quijano’s honorable resignation to address what they describe as the worsening situation within the commission.





The commissioners highlighted the fiscal mismanagement under Quijano’s leadership, specifically pointing to the lack of clear programs which has led to significant underspending. “The problems in the NCSC keep piling up and must be addressed sooner,” Loreche emphasized. The manifesto details their collective decision, driven by the necessity to safeguard the welfare of approximately 12 million senior citizens in the Philippines.





“We appeal to his sense of propriety and decency to quit and find the platform, if there is, where his kind leadership may find its place,” the manifesto further stated, hinting at the potential escalation of the issue to the Office of the President should Quijano refuse to resign.





In response to the allegations, Quijano defended himself in comments to the Philippine News Agency, describing the accusations as baseless and affirming his intention to contest them vigorously.

