Senator Cayetano Commits to Transparency in New Senate Building Review



TAGUIG CITY — Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has promised a transparent review process for the budget of the New Senate Building (NSB), emphasizing the goal to maintain high quality while reducing costs.





According to Philippines News Agency, the ongoing review, which Senate President Francis Escudero cited as the reason for halting construction due to escalating costs, is being conducted in two parts. One part examines the first and second phases of the project, and the other focuses on the third phase, which needs an additional PHP10 billion. Cayetano, who recently took over as the chairperson of the Committee on Accounts, highlighted the planned measures to ensure clarity and public trust in the process.





The reviews are being aided by the Department of Public Works and Highways along with a Senate coordinating group, which includes past Committee on Accounts chairpersons Senator Nancy Binay and former senator Panfilo Lacson. These briefings aim to create a detailed timeline and complete disclosure of all aspects of the NSB project. Cayetano expressed his commitment to providing full transparency, ensuring that all details, including a timeline, inventory, or table of contents of the project phases, are publicly accessible.





Currently, the Senate operates from a building in Pasay City, renting from the Government Service Insurance System at a monthly cost of PHP7.8 million, in addition to PHP500,000 for parking from the Social Security System. The new NSB project in Taguig City is being scrutinized to optimize these operational costs while ensuring the facility meets legislative needs.

