Senator Cayetano Calls for Increased Funding for Filipino Athletes Bound for Paris Olympics



MANILA — Senator Pia Cayetano has made a public appeal for additional financial support for Filipino athletes participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics, set for July through September.





According to Philippines News Agency, both the government and private sectors should ensure that the athletes receive sufficient funding to perform optimally at these global events. As a former student athlete and member of the national volleyball team, Cayetano stressed the importance of providing comprehensive support to enhance the athletes’ chances of success. “On our part, in terms of legislation, we provide funding for the athletes because we want them to reach that level. It’s part of our job to support our athletes. They bring so much pride and joy to the country. We must give them commensurate financial support so they can perform well,” she stated in a news release.





The senator highlighted the arduous journey athletes and para-athletes undergo to qualify for such prestigious competitions, illustrating the rigorous standards they must meet. Cayetano’s advocacy arm, Pinay In Action (PIA), has been active in promoting sports through clinics and tournaments for nearly two decades, aiming to inspire and develop future generations of athletes.





Furthermore, Senator Cayetano expressed her pride in the achievements of the Olympians and Paralympians and encouraged the entire nation to support them. “We are proud of you. One athlete can change the lives of so many young people,” she remarked, calling on Filipinos to send messages of encouragement and gratitude to the athletes representing the country.





Among those representing the Philippines at the Summer Olympics are notable competitors such as pole vaulter EJ Obiena; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo; boxers Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, Hergie Bacyadan, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam; rower Joanie Delgaco; weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ando; and fencer Samantha Catantan.

