Sarrat Church Witnesses Surge in Visitors as Remains of Teen Candidate for Sainthood Are Transferred

LAOAG - In a solemn ceremony on April 7, the remains of 13-year-old Niña Ruiz Abad, a candidate for sainthood, were transferred from the municipal public cemetery to the Santa Monica Church in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte. Since the relocation, the church has experienced an increase in visitors.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bishop Renato Mayugba has urged parishioners to share their encounters with Abad, who is referred to as the 'Servant of God.' The bishop highlighted the extensive and uncertain process towards sainthood, which requires the verification of miracles attributed to Abad. He expressed hope in divine will through prayer.

Abad, known for her devout life filled with prayer and adoration, suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and passed away following a heart attack at school on August 16, 1993. If canonized, she would become the youngest and first female saint from the Philippines. The country currently recognizes two saints, St. Lorenzo Ruiz and St. Pedro Calungsod, who were canonized in 1987 and 2012, respectively.

The ongoing distribution of a book detailing Abad's life is part of efforts by church leaders to inspire continued faith and devotion among followers. Among the recent visitors to Abad's new resting place was two-year-old Kiefer from Metro Manila, whose parents hope he will pursue a religious vocation.