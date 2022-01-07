The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST, Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Mach Telecommunications Systems Sendirian Berhad, MachTel will be offering Short Messaging Service, SMS for the upcoming examination results for the Primary School Assessment Exam, PSR 2021. Parents, guardians and students can subscribe to the service starting on the 7th of January 2022.

Those wishing to subscribe to the service are required to register online through the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘www.moe.gov.bn’ or the e-Darussalam portal at ‘www.gov.bn’.

Registration can also be made via SMS and will need to input the following text:

“MOE space REG space [CENTRE CODE] space [CANDIDATE NUMBER]”

And send to 888 5555 for DST Subscribers or 38666 for Progresif Sendirian Berhad.

No charges will be applied for registration made through the Ministry of Education’s website or mobile phones. Subscribers will be charged 3 dollars for each SMS result received.

For more information or further enquiries, email to ‘moeresults@machbrunei.com’ or visit the website at ‘www.machbrunei.com/moe’.

