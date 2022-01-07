‘Berbagi rezeki’ or sharing sustenance is the motto of ‘Perusahaan Yuniquebeauty dan Yuna2riffic’ in taking steps to run their business selling beauty products. The business focused on producing more entrepreneurs especially among women, not just to seek profit.

Always thinking positive in facing challenges, giving encouragement and motivation and self-improvement through entrepreneurship are the principles practised by the said establishment while serving the customers.

Marketing Manager of Perusahaan Yuniquebeauty dan Yuna2riffic also called on the youth in the country to step forward and be involved in entrepreneurship to generate income as well as the nation’s economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei