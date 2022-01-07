Voting and Selection of the Village Chief for Kampung Rataie, Mukim Bokok, Temburong District will take place on the 9th of January 2022 at 8 in the morning at Mukim Bokok Community Hall. For voters who will be using the E-Undi PMKK application, voting will be opened for 3 days starting on the 7th of January, at 8 in the morning, and ending on Sunday, 9th of January at 11 in the morning.

The event will be held via drive-thru at Mukim Bokok Community Hall until 11 in the morning. The sole candidate for the position is Awang Khairul Anwar bin Juma’at, Bachelor of Syariah graduate from Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

Further information on the candidate can be found at the E-Undi PMKK app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei