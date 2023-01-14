‘Raikan Cinta Mempelai Diraja’ Wins 3rd Place

The song titled 'Raikan Cinta Mempelai Diraja' composed by Haji Awang Mohd Noor Fadhlullah bin Haji Awang Md Yusof, won third place in the Royal Wedding Song Writing Competition in conjunction with the Royal Wedding Ceremony organized by Radio Television Brunei. Haji Awang Mohd Noor Fadhlullah, a teacher at the Pengiran Bandahara Lama Religious School, participated in the contest with encouragement and support from his wife and friends.

The song composing process was assisted by his wife, Dayang Helwa binti Haji Imran who is also the lyric writer of 'Raikan Cinta Mempelai Diraja'. In making the song, Haji Awang Mohd Noor Fadhlullah did a lot of research to create a quality song.

After receiving support from his wife, Awang Mohd Noor Fadhlullah took courage in singing his own song.

Source: Radio Television Brunei