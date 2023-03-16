Prize Presentation for Excellent Students

78 year 11 students of the 2022 academic session were feted yesterday morning at a Prize Presentation Ceremony for Excellent Students of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute.

Certificates and prizes were presented by Awang Shahrizal bin Emran, Acting Director for Examinations, Department of Examination, Ministry of Education. Two recipients received the 'O' Level Examination Excellent Award, while 20 students received the Excellence Award for Brunei Religious Education Examination. 78 others received the Graduation Certificate while a student received the Exemplary Student Award.

Source: Radio Television Brunei