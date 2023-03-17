The Brunei's Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, AWE held a Graduation Ceremony for the Cohort 2 of the academy. The academy was funded by the Embassy of the United States of America in the country and facilitated by Darussalam Enterprise, DARe. The ceremony was one of the events of the 4-day Brunei MSME Festival that is held in Bridex Hall, Jerudong.

The AWE Best Award was presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of Brunei Economic Development Board, BEDB and DARe.

While certificates were presented by Her Excellency CARYN MCCLELLAND, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Brunei Darussalam and Daniel Leong, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BEDB and DaRE. Top three businesses received $3,000 US Dollars each in seed funding. The AWE programme provides opportunities to women entrepreneurs to access resources, build community and support one another through information and experience exchanges. The 6-month programme was opened to local women entrepreneurs, aged between 18 to 40, who are in the early stages of starting and running a business, as well as possess limited business background or training.

