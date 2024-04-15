President Marcos Urges Media to Highlight West Philippine Sea Issues

MANILA – In a significant address to the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) during its 50th anniversary, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the media to persistently expose illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), emphasizing the importance of journalistic freedom in safeguarding national sovereignty.

According to Philippines News Agency, recent years have seen the Philippines suffer from unauthorized and confrontational actions in the WPS. He highlighted the essential role of the press in documenting these issues, which he said undermines regional stability and the international rules-based order. "The continuation of this media scrutiny is crucial in protecting our national interests and maintaining regional peace," Marcos stated in his keynote speech.

The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea has also been active in countering misinformation, particularly from sources aiming to minimize the perception of foreign aggression. Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard noted that transparency and accurate reporting are key strategies in combating such disinformation.

During the forum, President Marcos also affirmed his support for a critical and independent press, contrasting his stance with that of some predecessors. "A free press is vital not just for informing the public but also for enhancing critical thinking among Filipinos in this era of misinformation," he explained.

Moreover, President Marcos reiterated his commitment to press freedom, recalling the legacy of press engagement initiated by his father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who was the first to attend the FOCAP meeting five decades ago. This tradition, he mentioned, underpins his administration’s approach to media relations, emphasizing fairness and critical independence rather than mere cooperation.

The event marked the first time a sitting Philippine president has participated in the FOCAP forum in nearly a decade, underscoring the current administration's open stance towards media interaction and accountability.