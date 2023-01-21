Presentation of Prizes and Certificates to Excellent Students

To appreciate the hard work of students and as motivation to continue to improve their efforts in achieving the best results in academics and extracurricular activities, Belait Arabic School yesterday morning held an appreciation ceremony with a presentation of prizes and certificates.

Among those receiving prizes and certificates were the students who achieved best results in Student Progress Examination, SPE and Primary School Assessment, PSR and excelled in Co-curricular activities. The students who successfully entered Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute for the 2023 session also received their certificates. In an interview with two excellent students, they shared diligence in revising lessons as one of the keys to achieving success.

Source: Radio Television Brunei