Presentation of Nationwide Membership Badges

351 new members of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam received the 'Tenderfoot' membership badges. The presentation ceremony took place on 17th September morning, at Lambak Kanan Primary School, Jalan 49.

The badges were presented by Datin Paduka Hajah Zaharah binti Haji Idris and Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd. Ali, Lifetime Vice-Presidents of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. The new members comprising Adult Leaders, Young Leaders, Ranger Girl Guides, Girl Guides and Budding Girl Guides. The Membership Badge is the main requirement to allow members of the association to participate in the activities of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam and activities organised by the World Girl Guides and Girl Scouts Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei