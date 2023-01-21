Presentation of Letters of Appointment

33 new members of the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque, Mukim Kilanas Takmir Committee received their letters of appointment for the 2023-2024 session. The appointment letter presentation ceremony took place last night at the said mosque.

The appointment letters were presented by Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The function coincided with the certificate of appreciation presentation for members of the takmir committee for the 2020-2022 session. Also present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as the patron of the mosque's takmir committee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei