PNP Reports 8% Decline in Focus Crimes from January to October

QUEZON CITY - The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced a significant reduction in eight major types of crimes in the country. According to their recent statement on Saturday, these "focus crimes" have decreased by 8.18 percent from January to October this year compared to the same period in 2022.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decline was observed in crimes including murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft, and motorcycle theft. The PNP recorded 31,864 incidents of these crimes as of October, a notable decrease from the 34,702 incidents reported last year.

Col. Fajardo attributed this decrease to the PNP's efforts in enhancing security measures across the nation. She also credited the PNP's robust information dissemination campaign, which she believes has played a crucial role in increasing public awareness about security measures.

With the Christmas season approaching, a time traditionally associated with a rise in crimes against property, Col. Fajardo assured the public of the PNP's heightened alertness. She expressed confidence that the improved crime trend would continue through close cooperation with other security forces.

In a related matter, Col. Fajardo provided an update on the investigation into the murder of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, known as "Johnny Walker." The police are reportedly close to identifying the second suspect in this case. Col. Fajardo revealed that one of the three attackers might be linked to another shooting incident targeting a municipal engineer in Calamba, Misamis Occidental in October 2023. She noted that the firearm used in Jumalon's murder matched the one in the municipal engineer's case. The PNP is now waiting to see if the primary suspect in the engineer's case, believed to be one of the unidentified suspects in Jumalon's case, will cooperate with the investigation.