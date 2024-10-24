

?Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs received a courtesy call from His Excellency Sabuddin N. Abdurahim, Secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, NCMF. The courtesy call was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Dewan Majlis, 24th October afternoon.

The NCMF delegation is in the country for a Tithe Framework Workshop that is held until the 25th of October. The courtesy call aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of the Philippines, and exchange views as well as experiences in religious services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei