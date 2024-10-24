Green Energy Transition Seminar



?The opportunities and challenges of the green energy transition were shared at a policy seminar which gathered stakeholders from the country’s energy sector. Organised by the European Union-Brunei Darussalam Partnership Facility, the seminar took place in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The seminar was attended by over 80 participants, including government officials, diplomats, industry experts, researchers, academics and students. As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, Brunei Darussalam has pledged to transition to a low-carbon economy and cut emissions by 20 percent over the next 10 years. The seminar also highlighted the EU’s support for the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change, which will be based in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei