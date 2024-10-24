Malay Islamic Monarchy Day



?The concept of Malay Islamic Monarchy or MIB is believed to be able to function as one of the module that teaches students to internalise the noble values of the Bruneian way of life. According to the Minister of Religious Affairs, the noble values include culture, literature, history, and matters pertaining to Malay, Islam and the Monarchy. Speaking at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD MIB Day, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, as Co-Chairperson of the Malay Islamic Monarchy Supreme Council, said the event organised by the Academy of Brunei Studies aimed to explored the integration of MIB principles with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UBD MIB Day held at said university carried the theme ‘MIB dan Pembangunan Lestari: Mengakar Nilai Tempatan, Menjulang Matlamat Global.’ It featured exhibitions and a forum by the UBD community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei