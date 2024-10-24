Collaboration between Brunei Darussalam and E.U.



?The European Union – Brunei Darussalam Partnership Facility is designed to encourage dialogue and collaboration between the both countries, exchanging ideas and best practices on the areas of mutual interests. His Excellency Sujiro Seam, The Ambassador of the European Union-EU to ASEAN, stated the matter in a keynote lecture at Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB as part of his working visit to Bandar Seri Begawan.

Also held was a question-and-answer session on global and regional issues. Students and academics also had the opportunity to learn more about the Erasmus Plus Scholarships and the Horizon Europe Research Programme, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei