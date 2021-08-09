August 9, 2021

With intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative solutions, Philips aims to illuminate a new path through the care continuum to address the quadruple aim

New HealthSuite solutions for acute patient management, diagnostic informatics and virtual care support health systems in their digital transformation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative informatics solutions virtually during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition , taking place from August 9-13 in Las Vegas, NV. Philips will showcase its deep clinical and operational expertise and introduce Philips HealthSuite solutions that foster care collaboration, help enable precision care and provide care anywhere.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many healthcare leaders to focus on immediate needs and preparing for future crises, findings from the recently published 2021 Future Health Index reveal that leaders working on healthcare informatics have a positive outlook on building a resilient future, with telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) high on their investment list. While accelerated acceptance and usage of telehealth has laid the foundations for digitalization, healthcare leaders are beginning to also focus on predictive healthcare technologies such as AI, with 84% saying they want to invest in this technology within the next three years.

“Over the past year and a half, health systems have been challenged to innovate and adapt how they deliver care and focus resources to meet patient needs. Continuing to embrace this digital transformation will help health systems thrive, while ensuring patients remain at the center of care,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “During HIMSS21, we are spotlighting our commitment to helping healthcare organizations embark on this new era of connected care and showcasing our integrated informatics solutions that help customers drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care across the continuum.”

Spotlighting Philips’ solutions that illuminate a new path through the care continuum

During HIMSS21, Philips will focus on the following 2021 key informatics themes: Care Collaboration, Virtual Care, Precision and Acute Care, Business Models, and Digital Transformation. Philips HealthSuite solutions available across these areas enable precise, collaborative, interoperable and virtual care to address the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

At the center of any digital transformation work is Philips Care Collaboration [1], which is a collaborative approach to support a healthcare organization’s digital transformation. As health systems seek to manage, coordinate, orchestrate and synchronize care across the health continuum, each organization’s digital journey will be unique. Through Care Collaboration, Philips acts as a partner to healthcare organizations to gain a deep understanding of their challenges and determine how Philips’ advanced HealthSuite solutions can help them support data and workflows to deliver enhanced care to the right patient, in the right setting, at the right time. Philips solutions included within this approach are acute patient management , diagnostic informatics and virtual care . During the conference, Philips will introduce these new cloud-based HealthSuite solutions for patient journey management and acute care telehealth.

Philips’ virtual presence

Throughout the week, Philips will be featuring presentations and talks from Philips executives, customers and industry leaders discussing the latest topics in health informatics and health IT including digital transformation, virtual care, and more. A complete list of presenters, topics, dates, and times is available here .

Philips will offer a virtual HIMSS presence, the Philips Health Informatics Experience , allowing visitors to participate in on-demand sessions. Attendees can explore the 3D environment and view in-depth solution demos of the latest innovations from Philips. The experience will remain open to visitors until spring 2022.

For more information on Philips’ full portfolio of informatics solutions being showcased during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, please visit www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #HIMSS21 updates throughout the event.

[1] Philips Care Collaboration is currently available in North America only.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +1 416 270 67 57

E-mail: anna.hogrebe@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachment