Philippines Refuses to Surrender Duterte to ICC, Marcos Clarifies Relations with Dutertes

Manila, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Monday that the Philippines will not extradite former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC), even if a warrant for his arrest is issued. The statement reaffirmed the nation's stance on the ICC’s jurisdiction over its affairs, particularly related to allegations from Duterte’s administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision follows the Philippines' non-recognition of the ICC’s authority, a policy that was officially established when the country ceased its membership on March 17, 2019. "We don't recognize the warrant that they will send to us," Marcos stated during a media forum, arguing that the ICC only intervenes when a country lacks a functioning judiciary or police force — conditions that do not apply to the Philippines.

Marcos highlighted the robustness of the nation’s judicial system, referencing Executive Secretary and former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin to underscore the point. "It is their rule. It is the rule of ICC that they come in when there is no judiciary, they come in when there is no police force. We have a judiciary... The police force, I think, is the same thing," he explained.

On a related note, the president also addressed his complicated interactions with the Duterte family, noting tensions over policy differences but maintaining that his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte remains unchanged. Despite criticisms from other family members, including Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, Marcos conveyed that his professional rapport with the Vice President, who was his running mate in the 2022 elections, has not been affected. "The person I have the most contact with is Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, it hasn't really changed," Marcos remarked, adding that Sara Duterte prefers to focus on her duties without distraction from ongoing controversies.