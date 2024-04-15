Philippine Leaders Support Ban on Sirens and Special Plates Amid Traffic Woes

MANILA – Philippine officials have thrown their support behind measures to ban the use of emergency sirens and special protocol license plates by government officials, in an effort to address the severe traffic congestion plaguing Metro Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, the policy changes proposed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez aim to promote fairness in traffic law enforcement across the board. Rodriguez emphasized that the use of such privileges like sirens and protocol plates—often seen as symbols of power—should be curtailed to ensure that public servants are not exempt from traffic delays.

"The adoption of a 'no wang-wang' (no siren) policy and restrictions on '8' protocol plates are essential to demonstrating that public officials are subject to the same conditions as the general public," Rodriguez stated in a recent announcement. He also highlighted the public's unfavorable view of officials who display their status through such means, deeming it as arrogance.

Furthering the call for equity, Rodriguez proposed that only the highest offices in the country—such as the President, Vice President, and leaders of both legislative chambers, among others—should be allowed to use protocol plates, suggesting that lower-ranking officials use regular plates.

Speaker Romualdez has already advised members of the House against using special '8' plates, following Executive Order No. 56 issued by President Marcos, which outlines who can legally use these plates and under what circumstances.

These initiatives reflect a broader push by Philippine lawmakers to enhance transparency and humility among public officials, adhering to the national Code of Conduct which mandates that officials "lead modest lives" and prioritize public interest over personal gain.