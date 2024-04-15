Philippine Coast Guard Investigates Trainee’s Death After Sports Event

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a trainee who collapsed following a sports festival activity in Aurora on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has ordered the Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command, along with the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service, to carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our trainees is paramount, and I have directed a review of all training regulations to bolster health and safety measures across all regional training centers," Admiral Gavan stated.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo reported that the deceased, a participant in the Coast Guard Non-Officers' Course, collapsed after a morning run at the Regional Training Center in Barangay Mijares, Aurora. This run was part of the week-long Summer Sports Fest 2024 activities. "He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Baler, Aurora at 8:30 a.m., where critical care including intubation was administered," explained Balilo.

The trainee was later transferred to a larger facility in Cabanatuan City for advanced medical treatment. Despite efforts by healthcare professionals, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, his condition deteriorated, and he was pronounced dead by his attending physician at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The PCG has vowed to conduct a comprehensive review of training and safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.