The Personal Shopper service has become increasingly popular among the population. A personal shopper business provides assistance for clients who need help buying various items in the country or from abroad, with a ranging fees.

The advanced digital technology has made it easy for personal shoppers to meet the demands of their customers. Dayang Nur Aqilah binti Othman, a student at the University of Brunei Darussalam started her career as a personal shopper in 2019 due to her deep interest. Dayang Nur Aqilah who is also the owner of Instagram account Safa collection and Shoptastic Co also intends to further expand her services as a personal shopper for goods from European countries.

Meanwhile, for Dayang Nur Zawanah Wajihah binti Muhammad, her career as a personal buyer is just a hobby which starts from buying goods abroad and selling them online. The owner of the Instagram account: Sofeainpastel became active as a personal shopper in early 2019.

Despite the cross-border activities suspension following the COVID-19 pandemic, the public can still do their online shopping. However, one must remember to spend prudently and choose a trusted personal shopper.

Source: Radio Television Brunei